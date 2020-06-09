Aishwarya Rai's viral TikTok doppelganger Amrutha is the lead actress of this Malayalam movie

Amrutha Saju who is followed by more than a million users on TikTok has already become the talk of the town. Her videos garner thousands of likes and many comment for her striking resemblance to Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The netizens are thrilled to find the doppelganger of the Bollywood sensation at Thodupuzha in Kerala. But little are people aware of the fact that she is already an actress.

The young TikTok star played the female lead in the Malayalam movie Piccaso. She has acted in a few advertisements and did minor roles in movies as well. Picasso is an upcoming Malayalam movie directed by Sunil Kariattukara. Produced by Sheik Afsal, Picasso stars Krishna in the lead role. The teaser of the movie released earlier in the year had gone viral as well.



Meanwhile, Amrutha, who is interested in acting, hopes to land amazing roles in the movies.

Amrutha became popular on Tik Tok by performing popular scenes and dialogues of Aishwarya Rai from many super hit movies. She is known by the name Ammus Amrutha in Tik Tok.

Amrutha’s videos emulating Aishwarya Rai’s dialogues from the block buster Tamil movie Kandukondein Kandukondein which was released 20 years ago became instant hits on the social media. She began doing videos after completing her under graduate course.

Amrutha says she films her videos with the help of her younger sister Aparna. For now, Amrutha is awaiting interesting roles in movies.