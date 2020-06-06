Tovino Thomas blessed with a baby boy

Actor Tovino Thomas has welcomed baby boy on Thursday.

This is actor's second child. He and his wife Lidiya have a daughter Izza.

The actor himself announced the good news through his social media page. And since then congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple.

Director of Tovino's movie Forensic, Akhil Paul, was among the first to express happiness.

Reportedly, the couple is yet to decide the name of the baby. The baby and mother are said to be doing fine.

Tovino Thomas entered showbiz eight years ago. The actor who debuted with 'Prabhuvinte Makkal' grabbed eyeballs for his role in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘ABCD’.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya were classmates in school. The duo later completed their engineering together and later in 2014 they tied the knot.

The actor has often gushed about how supportive his wife is and how she inspired him to chase his dreams of building a career in the film industry.





