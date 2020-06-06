Madonna Sebastian roped in for Thalapathy 65: reports

Fans of Vijay are eagerly waiting for the release of Master, but looks like the pre-production of his next movie is on full swing. It is said that Vijay is said to officially announce details regarding both the films on the actor's birthday which falls on June 22.

Now, the latest report is that actress Madonna Sebastian will be joining Thalapathy 65. According to reports, Madonna Sebastian has been signed to play an important role in the movie. However, the female lead is yet to finalised.

Reports say that Kajal Aggarwal has been been approached for the same though she is yet to sign the dotted lines.

The film is said to be directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Madonna Sebastian had recently shared a few pics on Instagram saying that she missed work. She was last seen in Vaanam Kottattum which released theaters in Feburary.