Life after lockdown: Theater owners unsure about the future

It was on 10 March that Jose Joseph, the managing partner of Apsara Theater in Kozhikode locked the theater after the second show. Apsarsa, with its sitting capacity of 1005 seats, is one of the biggest theaters in Kerala. A houseful show at Apsara could collect up to Rs 1,24,000; there were 4 shows daily.

The theater would earn at least Rs 50,000 on a daily basis even if the shows aren’t houseful. The theater owner would get at least one third of the revenue after paying the taxes and the producers’ share. However, Jose says that the revenues have plummeted drastically.

“There has been no income at all since the last two months. But, there are expenses as salaries have to be paid for the workers. I have halved their salaries temporarily. They do not have any other means of livelihood. I pay Rs 3 for each ticket that is sold to the workers welfare fund. Crores of rupees have been collected like this. It would be a great help if a stipulated amount is paid to the theater workers and the film representatives from this fund,” says Jose.

Though closed, the owners have to spend a hefty sum for the maintenance of the theaters. Big theaters have to pay electricity bills of up to Rs 5 lakh every month. A relaxation of six months has been granted to the theater owners to pay the bills of March, April and May. However, they have to pay 12% of the amount as interest. The theater business would be lucrative after the lockdown, only if this fixed charge is revoked.

Around 30% of the total revenue collected by the theaters in Kerala is paid as various taxes. So, the government has to cut some slack for the theaters if they wish to earn these taxes, without any arrears, in the future as well.