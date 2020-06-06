Future belongs to the web series, says Joy Mathew

As the country is easing the lockdown in phases, veteran actor Joy Mathew thinks that nothing would be the same as long as the people remain scared. He anticipates that the various art forms and the format of the cinema may undergo transformations during this period. “In the future movies, the actors may not be the real stars but the content. The art form would survive only because of its unique themes and perfect craft. And that format may not correspond with the current form of cinema,” says Joy.

Like lots of people, Joy too thinks that most movies would be released through OTT platforms in the future. He is optimistic that such platforms could open up international markets for Malayalam cinema. In such a scenario, Malayalam cinema that is made on limited budgets would be competing with the global movies.

“Naturally, we stand a chance only if we come up with amazing content that gives the Hollywood movies a run for their money,” notes the actor.

Joy observes that the youngsters prefer watching web series more than the traditional movies.

“The movie artists would be donning roles in the web series as well. 45 minute long web series have become the art form of the contemporary age. New forms and genres of world class quality that we haven’t been able to anticipate until now would make its way into the realm of global cinema. I am really glad that the sensor board would cease to exist when web series become the most popular art form. The sensor board does nothing but curb the creative faculties of the artists. There is no censoring for web series. Naturally, the language of love depicted in the movies would change. The ripples of change that are already felt in our lives would be seen in the movies as well,” explains Joy.