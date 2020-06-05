{{head.currentUpdate}}

Finally, Prithviraj 'reunited' with family after testing negative twice for COVID-19

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was stuck in Jordan for over three months and returned to India on May 22, has finally returned home.

The actor director took to his social media pages and shared a photo along with his wife and producer Supriya Menon and daughter Alankrita.

Sharing the lovely pic, he captioned, 'reunited'.

Reunited 👨‍👩‍👧 ❤️

Many celebs including Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas too commented on the post and expressed happiness.

Earlier, Prithviraj took a COVID-19 test for the second time and tested negative both times.

The actor, after the first test, said that he would complete quarantine despite his negative test results and will follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule before returning home.

