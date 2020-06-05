Choked is a must watch, says Nivin Pauly

A day before it's official release on Netflix, actor Nivin Pauly has heaped praises on the Anurag Kashyap movie 'Choked'.

Nivin took to his social media pages to applaud director Anurag Kashyap. “The director explores new territories each time. And this time Anurag has taken a stand on money, greed and its effects on relationships,” he said

Calling it a thought provoking movie, Nivin also talked about the lead stars of the movie. "My friend and Moothon co-star Roshan Mathew shines in his Hindi debut. Saiyami Kher’s performance feels so real," said Nivin.

He further added, "Sound Design is so well done, it puts you in the middle of every scene...Premiering June 5th on Netflix...A must watch!" concluded Nivin.

It is to be noted that Nivin had earlier collaborated with Anurag Kashyap as the later co-produced the actor's movie Moothon. Anurag had also penned the Hindi dialogues of the film.

Recently, actor Tovino Thomas too had watched a premiere show of the movie and reviewed the movie calling it a relevant and intriguing film.

Choked marks Anurag Kashyap’s fourth collaboration with Netflix, following the hit crime series Sacred Games, which he co-directed with Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan, and the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.