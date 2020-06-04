Shobana shares throwback pic with Aishwarya Rai and fans are loving it!

What happens when two stunning divas come together to pose for a pic? Actress and dancer Shobana has been taking to social media to update her fans with photos and videos ever since the lockdown was imposed.

Recently, she shared a throwback pic and that is indeed a gem. Shobana was seen with Aishwarya Rai and along with them was Shobana's mother. It was one rare pic and fans are in awe of both the timeless beauties.

Shobana also revealed that the pic was taken when she choreographed a song in Mani Ratnam movie Ravan which starred Aihwarya Rai.

Earlier in an interview, Shobana has said that Aishwarya has a very good sense for music. “Aishwarya catches the details of the music like a musician and hence, it was motivating for me as a choreographer”, said Shobana.

Shobana, who had taken a break from acting, made her comeback to the big screen with the recent Malayalam flick Varane Avashyamundu.