Rashmika Mandanna's 'then and now' pic proves that she was destined to be a star

Rashmika Mandanna rules the hearts of millions of fans. With her utter beauty and brilliant acting prowess, she has made a mark in the industry. She recently shared her then and now pic and it seems she was destined to be where she is today.

Rashmika shared her first magazine cover photo and she said that she's happy with how her life has shaped up.

“This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now.

Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn’t trade it to anyone else’s. I love my family, the friends I’ve made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we’ve fought, every milestone we’ve reached,” she said.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the few actors to join the Rs 100 crore club in Tollywood. She made her acting debut in 2016, and hasn't looked back ever since. Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Nithiin starrer Bheeshma.