Happy birthday Priyamani: Virata Parvam team unveils special poster

Actress Priyamani has turned 36 on Thursday. And on the occasion of Priyamani’s birthday, the makers of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam unveiled the first look of Priyamani from the film.

Priyamani is playing a key role of comrade Bhrathakka in this intense period drama set in the backdrop of the 90’s Naxalite movement in the Telangana region. The first look has her smiling while looking at something. She is seen dressed in black suit with a bag holding what looks like a gun.Revolution is an act of love, reads the tagline of the poster.

Virata Pravam has Rana playing a Naxalite leader and Sai Pallavi as the lover. Nandita Das too appears in another key role. It is after a while that Priyamani and Nandita Das have headed back to Telugu film.

Venu Udugula is directing this drama while Sudhakar Cherukuri and Suresh Babu are producing it.

Meanwhile, Born on 4th June 1984, in Bangalore, Karnataka, Priyamani's real-life name is Priya Vasudev Mani Iyer. She started her career in Telugu and eventually moved towards Tamil and Malayalam. Paruthi Veeran will remain as a landmark movie in Priyamani's career as she won the National award for her role in the film. She is married to businessman Mustafa Raj.

She was recently seen in the wed-series Family Man and fetched good reviews. She also has a couple of projects in Tamil and Hindi.