Marakkar release: What Mohanlal told producer Antony Perumbavoor

Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not be releasing anytime soon, revealed producer Antony Perumbavoor. With lockdown restrictions being lifted gradually and life coming back to normalcy, all eyes are on major theatrical releases.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor said actor Mohanlal had called him and asked him to pray for everything to get back to normal soon.

“He told me not to think about anything else. We could do anything once the world gets back on feet. After that call, I am able to sleep with a peaceful mind. I can only say that the movie would be released after everything settles down. We are not looking for a release as soon as the theaters reopen; because we are bound by contracts with around 60 countries. We have to release the movie everywhere at the same time,” said Antony Perumbavoor.

The Mohanlal starrer directed by veteran film maker Priyadarshan is the most expensive movie ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Aashirvaad Cinemas owned by Antony Perumbavoor has invested at least Rs 100 crore in this project. The makers of Marakkar had planned a mega global release as well. As per the contract, this movie is to be released in five different languages in India and also in the Gulf, United Kingdom and the US.