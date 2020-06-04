Collector Nooh Bava is the latest hero on Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is spreading positivity. The actor recently came up with a new series for his Youtube channel - Koki Poochega - through which he has been sharing stories of coronavirus survivors and real-life heroes of the pandemic.

And the latest episode of the show featured Nooh Bava, Pathanamthitta district collector. Ever since the epidemic broke in Kerala, Nooh Bava has been working tirelessly to ensure safety of natives fighting back the pandemic in his district.

Pathanamthitta was one of the first areas in Kerala to be affected by the virus back in March.

In the episode, Kartik began by asking if the collector has seen a Facebook page named Nooh Bro’s Ark. The collector then talked about the page and how people came forward to volunteer to all the causes including during the time of Kerala floods.

People do respond and understand, he said and he also applauded the workers. He also explained having a strict statergy in times ahead.

Kartik also made the interaction lively by saying that after watching the interview Akshay Kumar might want to make a film on him and that he should tell Akshay then that Kartik already has the rights.

Kartik Aaryan's Koki Poochega had earlier featured personalities like survivor Sumiti Singh, MP Police Frontliner Madhurveena, and Dr Meemansa Buch.