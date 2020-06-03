Prithviraj tests negative for Covid-19, actor to continue quarantine

Prithviraj, who is under institutional quarantine at a hotel in Kochi after recently returning from Jordan, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The actor took to Instagram and revealed that he tested negative after a voluntary COVID-19 test. He also added that he will still be completing the quarantine before returning home.

Prithviraj along with the cast and crew of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham returned to from Jordan on May 22. The cast and crew, who were in Jordan for the shooting of Aadujeevitham were stranded due to the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team have recently finished the much-talked Jordan schedule of the Blessy directorial, despite being stranded in the country for over two months. After their return, everyone including Prithviraj went to insitutional quarantine.

The next schedule of the project is expected to go on floors in Namibia, once the world comes back to normalcy.