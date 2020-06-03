Highest paid Malayalam actors: check who tops the list

Malayalam film industry, when compared to other movie industries is smaller and budget-friendly. But Mollywood is known for it's amazing content and strong performances. The industry has been constantly providing some amazing films to movie buffs across the globe.

And with each passing year, Malayalam industry and its actors are attracting audience pan-India and releasing movies worldwide. Considering the actors' popularity, let's have a look at the top 5 highest paid Malayalam actors:

6. Fahadh Faasil – Rs 70-80 lakhs

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winner is unarguably one of the finest actors of his generation. With films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum and Kumbalangi Nights, Fahadh managed to impress viewers not just in his own state but across the country. His extraordinary acting skills and amazing film choices makes him stand out. With big budget movies lined up for him, the actor reportedly charges Rs 70-80 lakhs as his remuneration.

5. Dulquer Salmaan – Rs 80 lakh-2 crore

Dulquer is perhaps the only Malayalam actor who has managed to deliver hits in different languages. And the actor is known for being flexible to his roles and remuneration. According to reports, Dulquer considers a movie's budget prior to fixing his remuneration and it mostly comes between 80 lakh to 2 crore. Though he does films in multiple languages, his primary industry continues to remain Malayalam.

4. Nivin Pauly – Rs 1-2 crore

Post movies like Premam, Kayamkulam Kochunni and Love Action Drama, Nivin Pauly has a minimin garantee that his movies will enter the 50-crore club. Nivin Pauly is definetly the crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema and with Moothon he proved that he is here to stay. Reportedly, Nivin charges Rs 1-2 crore for his projects.

3. Prithviraj – Rs 2-3 cr

Prithviraj Sukumaran is unarguably one actor with a vision. He is one of the outspoken actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema willing to take risks. Post his directorial debut Lucifer, the actor's popularity has increased and raised his market value. This has definetly helped in the success of his projects like Driving License and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor, reportedly charges Rs 2 to 3 crore for a project.

2. Mammootty – Rs 4-5 crore

Though young actors are making their way, the megastar still manage to hold his attention. He is second highest paid actor charging Rs 4-5 crore. Mammootty movies are known to have a grand opening at the box office. Along with his remuneration, Mammootty also makes sure to support his crew and promote his movies in the best possible way.

1. Mohanlal – Rs 5-8 crore

Regarded as the complete actor, Mohanlal stands as the highest paid actor of Malayalam by charging Rs 4-5 crore for a project. Mohanlal is paid 5 crores from big budget movies and around 8 crores for other language movies. His recent Tamil film was Kaappaan for which he is said to have charged more than 8 crore. Interestingly, when it came to doing a TV show, Mohanlal is said to have charged Rs 12 crore as remuneration.