Meera Chopra gets rape threats on Twitter, files complaint against Jr NTR fans

Meera Chopra became the target of abusive trolls on social media after she said she was not a fan of Jr NTR. The incident happened when the actor was having a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter. One of her fans asked her to say something about Jr NTR, to which she wrote, "I don't know him. I am not his fan."

@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts. pic.twitter.com/7bBEz2fZHh — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

The upset NTR fans who expressed their anguish by trolling her with abusive comments on her social media platforms. Online trolling kept getting worse and some even gave rape and death threats to the actress and her family and called her all sorts of names.

So anybody can come abuse u, ur parents, call u names, threaten to gangbang u.. and u do nothing??? Let these people abuse more women fr expressing their views. https://t.co/oiem9psJal — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Meera soon afterwards sought the help of cyber crime experts and reported the incident as cyber bullying to Hyderabad police.

Thankyou each one of you for supporting me. Lets make this place safe for women and take down those losers who abuse and give death threats. Lets raise our voice against #womenabuse #rape #pedophilia #hooliganism. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

She even took screenshots of some abusive comments made out to her on her Twitter feed and posted them on her handle.