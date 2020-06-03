{{head.currentUpdate}}

Meera Chopra gets rape threats on Twitter, files complaint against Jr NTR fans

Meera Chopra and Jr NTR
Meera Chopra became the target of abusive trolls on social media after she said she was not a fan of Jr NTR. The incident happened when the actor was having a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter. One of her fans asked her to say something about Jr NTR, to which she wrote, "I don't know him. I am not his fan."

The upset NTR fans who expressed their anguish by trolling her with abusive comments on her social media platforms. Online trolling kept getting worse and some even gave rape and death threats to the actress and her family and called her all sorts of names.

Meera soon afterwards sought the help of cyber crime experts and reported the incident as cyber bullying to Hyderabad police.

She even took screenshots of some abusive comments made out to her on her Twitter feed and posted them on her handle. 

