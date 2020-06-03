Jayaraj's 'Haasyam' selected for Shanghai International Film Festival

Thiruvananthapuram: Director Jayaraj's movie Haasyam is selected for the 23rd edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival.



Haasyam is the eighth film Jayaraj's Navarasa series, aimed at depicting the nine emotions or rasas. The dark comedy has Harisree Ashokan in the lead, playing the role of 'Japan', who performs odd jobs including arranging cadavers for medical students.

The film is selected for the Panorama of the festival, which is expected to be held from July 18th to 27th. The film festival will be held in strict adherence to the guidelines for public gatherings during the pandemic.

The cast of Haasyam includes Sabitha Jayaraj, Ullas Pandalam, Shiny Sarah, KPAC Leela, Dr. P.M. Madhavan and Vavachan. The story and script is also by Jayaraj.

Haasyam is produced by Jahangir Shams for the banner of Epoch Films. The DOP is Vinod Ellampally and Vipin Mannoor is the Editor. Art Design is done by Sujith Raghav. Ratheesh Ambadi (Makeup), Aji Mulamukku (Costume), Saji Kottayam (Production Controller), Shine Kanjirappally (Location sounds), Jayesh Padichal (Stills) are the crew.