'Happy anniversary': Daughter Janhvi wishes late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

On Tuesday, actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to wish her parents, the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, a "happy wedding anniversary".

The late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married on June 2, 1996.

Janhvi posted a black-and-white picture that shows Sridevi hugging Boney as he leans onto her.

"Happy anniversary," Janhvi captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, a slew of celebrities, including Smriti Irani and Sanjay Kapoor have commented with red heart emojis.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. Boney was already married to Mona Kapoor and had two children -- Arjun and Anshula -- when he met Sridevi. The late actress Sridevi and Boney also have a daughter name Khushi.