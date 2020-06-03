{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Happy anniversary': Daughter Janhvi wishes late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

On Tuesday, actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to wish her parents, the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, a "happy wedding anniversary".

The late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married on June 2, 1996.

Janhvi posted a black-and-white picture that shows Sridevi hugging Boney as he leans onto her.

Happy Anniversary ❤️

"Happy anniversary," Janhvi captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, a slew of celebrities, including Smriti Irani and Sanjay Kapoor have commented with red heart emojis.

Sridevi was preparing for a surprise dinner date, last moments in Dubai revealed

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. Boney was already married to Mona Kapoor and had two children -- Arjun and Anshula -- when he met Sridevi. The late actress Sridevi and Boney also have a daughter name Khushi.

