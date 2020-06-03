When Amitabh Bachchan's father did not allow him to go on London trip with Jaya before marriage

On his 47th wedding anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan has shared the story behind his marriage with Jaya Bhaduri, which happened shortly after the success of the duo's 1973 release, "Zanjeer".

While the Prakash Mehra directorial hit theatres on May 11, 1973, Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot less than a month later on June 3.

"47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! We had decided that if 'Zanjeer' succeeded we, with few friends would go to London, for the first time, to celebrate .. My Father asked me who you going with ? When I told him who he said, you will marry her then go .. else you don't go .. !! So .. I obeyed !" Bachchan wrote on social media.

The veteran actor also shared photographs from their wedding mandap where he can be seen applying vermilion on bride Jaya's forhead as his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan recites a prayer.

Big B also took to his blog to talk about his wedding.

"The unending wheel of life keeps in rotation and in ever increasing motion .. 47 years ago it waited too for the beginning of the life for life .. the presence of the progress report surrounds us all as it strikes midnight .. there is the blessings of many .. and our gratitude for all.." he wrote.