Miya George engaged to Ashwin: All you need to know about actress' fiance

Miya George has found her match. The 23-year old actress got engaged to Ashwin Philip recently and her wedding news has come as a surprise for many.

It is said to be a purely arranged marriage for Miya, who was last seen in Driving License.

Ashwin Philip is the owner of the construction company has been in the business industry since quite sometime. Sources close to the actress suggested that the engagement date was fixed long back and since both the families did not want to push it further amid lockdown, a close-knit fixing ceremony was held at groom's house.

Miya was spotted in a simple white salwar for the function while the groom Ashwin was spotted in white shirt and pants.

But the official engagement is said to be held later. It is said that the wedding will happen in September but the families are concerned if things will be back to normal by then. The families are also said to be looking for a convinient date in December as well. If everything goes well, Miya has plans to host a reception function for her colleagues from the industry.

Interestingly, Miya's elder sister Gini has a YouTube channel and fans were seen curiously commenting below her videos asking about the actress' wedding. Gini, responding to the comments, said that the family will announce the dates soon.

On workfront, Miya was signed up for Vikram-starrer Cobra. She was also part of yet to be titled movie starring Kalidas Jayaram and directed by Vinil Varghese. The movie was said to go on floors by the second week of March but was then postponed due to lockdown. Miya is yet to officially announce her wedding and it is yet to be seen if she will continue working post marriage.