Anusree says it's a duty to transform, netizen asks if she's not getting chance in movies!

Actress Anusree completed her eight years in the industry and cherishing the day she took to the social media penning down an empowering post. It was also accompanied by a series of actress stunning pictures as well.

Anusree, went for a stylish transformation and was seen in a checkered ash dress with her hair cropped short.

Sharing the pictures on her social media handle, Anusree said that it was her duty to transform in order to challeng herself and break the stereotypes.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Transformation...It’s been 8 years since I did my first feature film in Malayalam...and it is my duty to transform and evolve into a flexible actor, more involved learner and most importantly a good human being..This series of photographs are my attempts challenging my own self and breaking the Stereotype…”

While many of her fans were surprised to see her jawdropping transformation, many were disappointed that the actress had chopped her hair too short.

Among the comments, one user asked if she was not getting enough roles in movies that she opted for glamourous make-over. Some, then came forward in support of her asking her to ignore negative comments and telling her versatality in her roles is what is needed.

Meanwhile, many celebs including Aparna Balamurali, Arya also expressed happiness on seeing her pics.

Anusree began her career in cinema with Lal Jose’ directorial ‘Diamond Necklace’. She was later seen in films like 'My Life Partner', 'Ithihasa', 'Chandrettan Evideya', and 'Maheshinte Prathikaram'. She was last seen in ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ and essayed the role of a supporting cast in the Manju Warrier-starrer.