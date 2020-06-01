Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's wedding date fixed, confirms actor’s father

Actor Rana Daggubati's marriage with Miheeka Bajaj will be held on August 8 in Hyderabad.

Confirming this, Rana's father, Suresh Babu, said members of both the families would attend the ceremony, which would be performed as per government guidelines on the coronavirus epidemic.

A few days ago, the 'Roka' ceremony was held at the Rama Naidu Studios, after which the wedding date was fixed.

Meanwhile, Rana’s next release is Prabhu Solomon’s multilingual film titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. The film, which has him playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, was slated to hit theatres on April 2 but has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.