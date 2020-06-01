Tovino Thomas reviews Choked, says it's intriguing and thought provoking

Anurag Kashyap's next film Choked is set for digital premiering on Netflix on June 5. The makers of the movie starring Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew and actress Saiyami Kher released the trailer recently and semmed to be highly promising.

Ahead of it's official release, actor Tovino Thomas watched a special premier of the movie and shared his review.

Recommending highly, the actor said that the flick is an intriguing and thought provoking take on greed and demonetisation with a grounded yet fascinating approach.

Thanking Anurag Kashyap and the streaming platform Netflix, Tovino apllauded the performances of both Roshan and Saiyami.

Roshan and Anurag Kashyap

Choked’s story revolves around Sarita (Saiyami Kher) who is a banker struggling to run the household on her own as she lets her husband Sushant (Roshan Mathew) follow his lifelong dream of becoming a musician.

Interestingly, Choked marks the fourth collaboration of Netflix and Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker had earlier helmed a segment each in anthology movies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, apart from directing multiple episodes of web series Sacred Games.