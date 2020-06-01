{{head.currentUpdate}}

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan escape unharmed in honey bee attack

Popular actor Chiranjeevi, his actor son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela and other family members were attacked by a swarm of honey bees at Domakonda in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when they were at Domakonda for the last rites of Upasana's grandfather Umapathy Rao.

When the actor and other family members were coming out of the house for the funeral procession, a swarm of honeybees came and attacked them.

The security personnel were seen providing cover to Chiranjeevi and his family members and trying to scare away the bees with towels. The superstar and others went back into the house to take cover.

While Chiranjeevi and his family members were safe, some attendees were stung by the bees.

