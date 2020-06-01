Bhavana welcomes June sharing a lovely pic with Naveen

Yet another month is here and life is slowly crawling back to normal after the lockodwn period due to COVID-19. But will it ever be the way it was earlier? Well, we don't know about that as yet but it's time to look forward for good days ahead.

Actress Bhavana took to Instagram and shared a lovely pic with her producer husband Naveen saying that June is her favourite month in the year. It needs to be noted that the actress' birthday falls on 6 June and this year she will turn 34.

Bhavana was locked up in Bangalore since the lockdown and it was recently that she reached her hometown Thrissur in a car via Muthanga. Till the Kerala border, Bhavana travelled in a car with her husband Naveen and from there, she was picked up by her brother.

The actress is now serving home quarantine at her residence and it seems like Bhavana is missing her husband. She seems to have shared a throwback pic and in the photo, the duo looks happy and much in love.

On the work front, Bhavana was last seen in 2019 in the Kannada remake of Tamil movie '96'.