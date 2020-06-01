Actress Miya George set to get hitched

Malayalam actress Miya George is all set to enter into wedlock.

The actress will get married to Ashwin Philip. Miya got engaged in a hush hush ceremony and the close knit function was held at Ashwin's house.

Photo: Instagram/@meet_miya

According to sources close to the actress, the wedding will be held in the month of September.

Miya started her career as an actress by playing supporting roles in television shows. She made her film debut by playing short roles in the films Doctor Love and Ee Adutha Kaalathu. She was selected the Kerala Miss Fitness in 2012 and played her first lead role the same year in the Malayalam film Chettayees.

Gimi George, known as Miya, has one elder sister, Gini, who is married to Lijo George and is settled in Bangalore.

On workfront, Miya was last seen in Prithvi and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Driving License. She was also part of Namitha Pramod starrer Al mallu.