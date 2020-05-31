Mahesh Babu announces Sarkaru Vaari Paata on dad Krishna’s birthday

Mahesh Babu has been giving fans updates about his lockdown activities of late. The actor has now announced his new project and released the first look poster.

Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the movie will be directed by Parasuram.

The movie was announced on the ocassion of Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birthday on Sunday.

The first look poster shows a profile shot of Mahesh Babu with a Re 1 coin tattooed on his neck. The teaser still has now got fans talking already. The project, which will go on the floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted, will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment.

All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana❤️ My evergreen superstar 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/miSMNCCycC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2020

Reportedly, Shruti Hassan is going to be a part of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The two actors have previously worked in Srimanthdu.