Anusree's lockdown photoshoot is a hit on the Internet!

With the nation being under lockdown, workout regimes, work schedules and several other things that constituted our daily lives have taken a back seat.

But looks like actress Anusree is doing everythig to keep herself active. With no shoots, Anusree did a couple of photoshoot at home and shared it on her social media pages. And yes, fans are smitten.

She began with her black dress where she was seen posing before the camera at her house. She matched her casual attire with shades.

Among the pics, she was also spotted in mundu and shirt and she stunned in her cool avatar.

In one, she decked up herself in a black saree with floral prints and brocade border.

In yet another, Anusree is seen experimenting with some Indo-Western outfits. She was snapped while wearing a pastel lehenga and impressed with her moden look.

Recently, she also announced her new initiative where she has invited photographers to join her for photoshoots via Instagram.

On the work front, Anusree was last seen in ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ alongside Manju Warrier.