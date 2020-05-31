AL Vijay and Aishwarya welcome baby boy

AL Vijay, the popular filmmaker and wife Dr. Aishwarya welcomed their first child, a baby boy recently.

The happy news was revealed by AL Vijay's brother Uday through his official social media pages recently. According to reports, Aishwarya gave birth to the baby on Saturday at a private hospital in Chennai. Both the baby and mother are doing fine.

A screenshot of the tweet by AL Vijay's brother

AL Vijay tied the knot with Dr. Aishwarya, a medical professional on July 11, 2019. It was purely an arranged marriage for AL Vijay and Aishwarya, who were introduced to each other by their respective families.

It is the second marriage of AL Vijay, who was earlier married to actress Amala Paul.

AL Vijay and Amala Paul

AL Vijay is currently awaiting the release of Thalaivi, based on the life of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The much-awaited project, which is made as two parts, will feature Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.