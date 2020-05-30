Irrfan's wife Sutapa pens an emotional note a month after his demise

With a promise to meet again, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a heartwarming note remembering her actor husband and cherishing the time they spent together.

Irrfan, 54, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29. He is survived by Sutapa and their two sons -- Babil and Ayaan

Quoting Sufi poet Rumi, Sutapa wrote on Facebook, "'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.' It's just a matter of time... Milenge baaten karenge... Till we meet again."

Along with the note, she also shared two throwback photographs of the late actor.

Irrfan had stayed away from the public eye after being diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and later went to the UK for treatment.

The actor returned to the country in 2019 and shot for "Angrezi Medium", the sequel to his 2017 hit "Hindi Medium".

However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown that began on March 25.