Virat Kohli should divorce Anushka Sharma, says BJP MLA over 'Paatal Lok' controversy

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has urged Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli to divorce his actress wife Anushka Sharma for backing web series Pataal Lok. The series was produced by Anushka Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Films.

He has also written a letter to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar to ban the streaming of the web series.

#Ghaziabad: BJP leader Nandkishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) has filed a case against actor turned producer @AnushkaSharma. FIR is regarding Web Series #PataalLok. He accused actress of sedition and advised @imVkohli to divorce her. (Story in Development) pic.twitter.com/NNEXAFclfX — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) May 23, 2020

He also lodged a complaint against Anushka Sharma under the National Security Act, accusing her of causing communal disharmony. He then asked the cricket champ to end his marriage with Anushka Sharma, as he is a patriot and plays for India.

"Virat Kohli desh bhakt hai, desh ke liye khele hai. Anushka ko talak de dena chahiye (Virat Kohli is a patriot, he has represented India. He should divorce Anushka)," he was quoted as saying.

Paatal Lok, which was released on Amazon Prime on May 15 features Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee in important roles. The series had been getting positive reviews from critics and viewers.