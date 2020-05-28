Prithvi and Supriya exchange sweet nothings on Instagram and win over their fans!

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and producer-wife Supriya are one of the adorable couples in Mollywood and their lovey-dovey exchange on Instagram proves that.

After being stranded in Jordan for over two months owing to the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, Prithviraj, had arrived in Kerala recently.

While the actor went into the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon his arrival in Kochi, he is yet to meet his family.

The couple is quite active on Instagram and indulge in cute Instagram PDA and for the fans frequently and each time they win over their fans.

Recently, Prithvi tagging his wife, shared a throwback pic from their cross country drive in Jan 2020.

A screengrab of Prithvi's post and Supriya's comment

He mentioned how he had such different ideas about the year ahead back then and hoped that the world will come back to normal soon.

To this, Supriya said that she missing those drives but she also admitted that she missed seeing him. She also reminded that Prithvi has now just one more week in quarantine.