Mahesh Babu tries 'mastering mirror selfie' with daughter Sitara

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has shared a picture on Instagram where he poses before the camera with his daughter Sitara.

"Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie with @sitaraghattamaneni," he wrote alongside the image.

He had earlier shared a video playing 'who is taller' with his 13-year-old son.

In the clip, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall, and the actor then challenges his son to see who is taller. Gautam bursts out laughing.

"Height check!! He's tall #LockdownShenanigans," the actor wrote while sharing the video.

