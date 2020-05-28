John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Bollywood actor John Abraham has acquired the rights for the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The announcement was made by John himself on his Twitter account. Notably, John Abraham produces films under the banner of his company known as JA Entertainment.

He also released a statement, which read, "Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid19 crisis.”

John Abraham has earlier produced critically acclaimed films Vicky Donor, Force 2 and Madras Cafe.

The Tamil remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum have been secured by producer Kathiresan.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was a huge hit and is counted among one of the most memorable films of this year. The film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in titular roles. The film revolved around the story of two men who constantly have minor conflicts. The film was directed by Sachy of Anarkali fame.