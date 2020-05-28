Actor Gokulan weds Dhanya

Malayalam actor Gokulan got married to Dhanya at a close-knit function on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony was held in the presence of family adhering to government norms at a temple3 in Ernakulam.

While Gokulan kept it simple with shirt and mundu, Dhanya was seen in traditional saree.

Though Gokulan has done several roles, he is most popular for his role Jimbroottan from Punyalan Agarbattis.

Gokulan was part of theater before entering into movies. Being the youngest son in the family – he has three brothers and a younger sister.

He made his debut with the role of a coconut plucker, the representative of God, in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Amen.

His association with Ranjith Shankar began with Molly Aunty Rocks and then he bagged roles in movies like Lal Bahadur Sasthri and Mathai Kuzhappakkaran Alla, followed by Ranjith’s Su Su Sudhi Vatmeekam and Ramante Edenthottam.