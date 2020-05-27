RGV makes 'world's first film on coronavirus', trailer out

Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come up with the claim of making the world's first film on covid-19 pandemic. The trailer of the film has also been released.

Titled 'Corona virus' the plot of the movie is based on the events that develop in a house during lockdown. Sharing the video in his Facebook page, Varma wrote, 'Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA'.

He wrote in a previous post, 'For all the people wondering how we made a film on the LOCKDOWN during LOCKDOWN the answer is a quote of Ayn Rand "THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN STOP YOU, IS YOU."'

The movie is produced by Varma under the banner of CM creations. The film directed by Agasthya Manju will be released in Telugu.