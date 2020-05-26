{{head.currentUpdate}}

'Help Indian Cinema' campaign by MACTA to address lockdown woes

macta-jayaraj
Lakhs of artists and technicians in Indian cinema are in trouble, says MACTA chairman and director Jayaraj
In a bid to shore up the film industry tormented by COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual lockdown, the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA) has initiated a campaign to seek financial support from the Union government.

MACTA has requested all film technicians, actors and experts to create a short video saying 'Help Indian Cinema' and mail it to mactacinema@gmail.com.

With the video, the association aims to appeal to the Union Finance Minister for financial aid for all in the film industry.

MACTA chairman and film director Jayaraj, in a video posted on Youtube, states that hundreds of thousands of artists and technicians in Indian cinema are in trouble.

“We are giving the biggest video request to the Indian Finance minister," he says and urged all film artists, technicians and film enthusiasts to pitch in.

