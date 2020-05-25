Will go ahead with legal proceedings: Tovino on destroying Minnal Murali movie set

After members of right wing Hindu organisations in Kerala demolished a church set erected for the shoot of a Malayalam film in Kalady, Ernakulam, the team has decided to go ahead legally.

Actor Tovino Thomas shared on his social media accounts and stated that the incident has caused a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety.

The set was erected to shoot the climax scene of the super hero film Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph. Members of the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad claimed that the set was constructed without permission.

Talking about the set, Tovino said, “Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg.”

Tovino further added, “For this, we had the rightful permissions from the concerned authorities.And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others’. It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening to us right here.”

When Onmanorama contacted producer Sophia Paul, she said they are soon going to file an official complaint. Meanwhile, she also added that the movie team is in talks with producers association, FEFKA(Film Employees Federation of Kerala) and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). “Everyone has come out in supoort for us and we hope that we get justice,” she said.

Minnal Murali marks Tovino's second collaboration with filmmaker Basil Joseph after Godha. Interestingly, Minnal Murali has been made as the first-ever superhero film in the history of Malayalam cinema. The project started rolling by the third week of December.