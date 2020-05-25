Tovino-starrer's massive church set vandalised in Kerala for its location near temple

Miscreants vandalised the sets of Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali' at Kalady in Ernakulam, alleging it hurt religious sentiments.

An activist of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal also put up a post on Facebook, claiming the film set of a church in front of a temple had hurt religious sentiments. The post also had pictures of the vandalised set.

"When this was built, we told them not to do so. Complaints were lodged. We do not plead. We decided to remove it. Accolades for all those who participated in this and for the Ernakulam unit president Malayattoor Ratheesh,” the activist said in the Facebook post.

Perumbavoor police said an FIR has been lodged.

"Our officers have gone to the site for further inquiries. Details will be made available later," police said.

Vandals with no respect for private property, let alone for religion, should be prosecuted and fined. https://t.co/uIhd47KkHB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 25, 2020

"A producer had spent lakhs of rupees while a production designer and hundreds of workers worked hard to make this set for ‘Minnal Murali’ in March. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shoot got delayed. The state of that set looks like this now. The reason for this is more shocking," actor Aju Varghese reacted in a Facebook post.

“This is a time when we should stand united but something really bad has happened amid the tough time. Never expected such a thing that too in Kerala,” said Basil Joseph, the director of the film.

The multi-lingual, Minnal Murali, is being bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Sophia too took to Facebook and shared her disappointment over the incident.

The major portion of the movie had been shot and the next schedule was planned at Kaladi. The masive set of a church was erected to shoot the climax.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic we couldn’t resume the shoot. The set at Kaladi was planned and built for one of our most important scenes. All required permissions to build the set at the location was taken. Today’s incident is so unfortunate and a colossal loss,” she wrote.

Shaan Rahman is the music composer while Vishnu Sharma wields the camera. Arun and Justin have penned the screenplay.

Hollywood stunt coordinator Vlad Rimburg was roped in to choreograph the stunts for this film.