COVID-19: Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu put in home quarantine

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali (CPI) have been asked by the health department to go into home quarantine as they had attended a function in which a policeman who interacted with a COVID-19 patient was also present.

The policeman was identified as the primary contact of a remand prisoner who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Three magistrates and at least 150 people, including several police personnel, have been sent into quarantine in two districts in Kerala on Monday after three remand prisoners tested positive for COVID-19.

Suraj and Murali were present at the inauguration event for starting tapioca farming at the plot owned by the actor.

Thiruvananthapuram municipality has initiated a project which aims to supply vegetables at low prices to the poorer sections of the society, to help them survive the severe financial crises during the lockdown. Suraj and director Thulasidas had agreed to hand over acres of land owned by them for farming under this project.

According to officials, in Thiruvananthapuram, an accused, who was arrested along with two others in connection with a case relating to the illicit transportation of liquor two days ago, tested positive following which a magistrate and over 34 police personnel have been asked to go into quarantine.

The Nedumangad court magistrate, before whom the man was produced, 34 police personnel, including the circle inspector, who were on duty at the Venjaramoodu police station when he was brought after his arrest, some employees of a government hospital where his swab sample was taken and 12 officials of the Poojapura central jail have gone on quarantine.