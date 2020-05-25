{{head.currentUpdate}}

Manju Warrier shares new poster of Kayattam and fans can't keep calm!

manju-warrier-kayattam
Manju Warrier has always managed to charm her fans. The gorgeous actress recently took to Instagram to share a new poster of her upcoming film Kayattam. It shows her sitting on a snow-covered mountain and seems to enjoying her trekking.

In the poster, Manju Warrier looks younger to her age and fans seem to be quite excited.

Kayattam also marks Manju Warrier’s first production venture. She is producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.

Award winning filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is directing the film. Sanal has penned the script and is also in charge of the editing and the sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camera work and Ratheesh Eettillam for music.

It was while shooting for this movie that Manju Warrier and team were stranded in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains and landslides.

#jackandjill

Meanwhile, she also has an array of movies in her kitty. She is also part of much awaited multi-starrer Marakkar, Jack and Jill directed by Santhosh Sivan, Chathurmugham, Padavettu and Lalitham Sundaram which marks her brother's directorial debut. But it is yet to be seen when these movies will hit the screens.

Earlier, her look for Jack and Jill too had gone viral.

