Revisiting a scene in Karimbinpoovinakkare: The eerie similarity to Uthara murder case

Movie Karimbinpoovinakkare and a dialogue from it have become viral on the social media after reports began emerging that Anchal native Uthara had died in a snakebite orchestrated by her husband Sooraj. The dialogue ‘Avane kothiya paambu njana’ (I am the snake who bit him) appears in Karimbinpoovinakkare that was released around thirty five years ago.

The movie directed by legendary film maker IV Sasi and written by Padmarajan has vendetta as its main theme. In one of the scenes, a murder is committed by using a snake.

The revenge in Karimbinpoovinakkare



In the movie, released in 1985, Mohanlal played the role of Bhadran who is vengeful. Karimbinpoovinakkare that was set against a bucolic backdrop boasted of an ensemble cast of Mammootty (Sivan), Bharat Gopi (Chellannan), Urvasi (Chandrika) and Raveendran (Thambi).

The story takes place when sugar cane farming was prominent in Kerala. Bhadran nurses revenge for Chandrika who is responsible for the death of his brother Chellanan. In a scene after Thambi’s death, Bhadran waylays Chandrika in the middle of a sugar cane orchard. He then reveals to Chandrika that it was he who murdered her husband by making a venomous snake bite Thambi. The scene ends with Chandrika staring with a shocked expression on her face as she had learned the bitter truth about her husband’s gruesome murder.

In the murder scene, Bhadran makes a cobra bite on the legs of Thambi who is gagged and tied up. No one suspects Bhadran as there were marks of snake bite on Thambi’s legs. IV Sasi and Padmarajan had joined hands in Karimbinpoovinakkare after successful movies like Itha Ivide Vare and Kanamarayathu. This was also the last movie in which the legends had collaborated. The movie was bankrolled jointly by actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Seema and IV Sasi for the banner of Casino Films.

The connection with Anchal case

Uthara, a native of Anchal, had died under mysterious circumstances at her house, around two weeks ago. Her family had submitted a complaint to rural SP Harisankar raising suspicions about the role of her husband in her death. Uthra was found dead in her bedroom on 7 May. Though the family rushed her to the nearby hospital Uthara couldn’t be saved. Marks of snake bite were found on her left hand in an examination done at a private hospital in Anchal. Uthara was recuperating at her house after a similar snake biting incident that happened at her husband Sooraj’s house in Adoor. Bite marks were seen on her legs and Uthra was taken to the hospital.

In the complaint, the family alleges that Uthara didn’t realize that she was bitten by a snake and that Sooraj had refused to take her to hospital in time. Her parents alleged that Sooraj had an eye on her wealth. They became suspicious when Sooraj opened the windows of their air conditioned bedroom. Uthara’s mother had closed the windows the previous night. But Sooraj opened the windows late into the night. Her parents said they have never seen any snakes near their house.

Uthara had once seen a viper near the stairway at Sooraj’s house. That day, Sooraj effortlessly handled the snake and took it outside. Experts say that one would wake up due to severe pain if bitten by snake in sleep. It has been revealed that Sooraj has connections with snake catchers.

Two of his accomplices have also been detained by the police. The investigating team, from the beginning, had suspicions about Sooraj’s role in Uthra’s death. Sooraj reportedly bought two snakes for Rs 10,000 from a snake catcher.