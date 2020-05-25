{{head.currentUpdate}}

Dulquer Salmaan on Kurup: In an ideal world, the film would have released in theatres

Actor Dulquer Salmaan had a "little surprise for Eid" for his fans on Sunday. Sharing a new poster of his movie Kurup, he said that in an ideal world, the film would have released in theatres.

The film by Srinath Rajendran was supposed to hit the theatres on Eid, but its release date has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dulquer captioned the poster: "Here's a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious Kurup! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!"

Meanwhile, he is in self-isolation with his family. He often takes to social media to share updates about his work and personal life.

Last month, Dulquer's Instagram family touched five million. The Malayalam star said that he felt "humbled, blessed and eternally grateful".

