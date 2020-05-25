Divya Unni wishes 'love of her life' on birthday

As dancer-actress Divya Unni's husband turned a year older, she took to her Instagram page to wish him.

Sharing a loved-up picture of them, she wrote, “#happyhappybirthday dear Arun @mak_strong - my better half, my partner and best friend and the #loveofmylife. May all your dreams come true” (sic.)

Divya was recently blessed with a baby girl and the actress had shared the picture of her newborn.

Following her wedding in 2002, she chose to take a break from movies. The relationship didn't work well and after 14 years, in 2016 the actress got divorced. She has two kids from the first marriage and they are living with her now.

Later in 2018, Divya tied the knot with Arun Kumar, an engineer from the USA. The couple was recently blessed with a baby girl, Aishwarya.