Aishwarya Rai shares heart warming post on mother's birthday

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-melting post on her mother Brindya Rai's birthday on Sunday.

Aishwarya took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs.

One features an image of her mother and the other has Brindya along with her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Our Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl... Shine On," Aishwarya captioned the images, which currently have over 245K likes.

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in "Fanney Khan" directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar.

✨🥰❤️God Bless Always 💖✨

A remake of "Everybody's Famous!", "Fanney Khan" tells the story of a middle-aged father of a young, aspiring, and overweight teenage girl whom he pushes to be a singer. He kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star.

