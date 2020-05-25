Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for Coronavirus

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home-quarantine. According to PTI, Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus after he went to the hospital for a minor procedure on May 14 and was asked to get tests done. He added that he is asymptomatic.

“I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive but I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough, I’m fine and have self-quarantined at home,” he said.

Kiran Kumar said he has quarantined himself for 10 days, and hasn’t shown symptoms. The veteran actor said he is distancing from his family and staying in a separate floor of the building. He added that he feels “absolutely fine” right now, and he will get a second test done in the next couple of days.

“My family lives on the second floor of the building and I’m currently on the third floor. On May 26 or May 27, I am going to get my second test done. At the moment I’m absolutely fine,” he said.

Kiran Kumar is known for playing negative roles and has appeared in Tezaab, Pyaar Kita Toh Darna Kya, Dhadkan, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge among others. He has also starred in television shows including, Zindagi, Grihasti, Miilee and Chhajje Chajje Ka Pyar among others.