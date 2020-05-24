When an injured Prithviraj kept working to finish a dance sequence on time

Producer Rajaputra Ranjith recalls a nasty accident that happened in the sets of his movie Makeup Man. The crew was shooting a song in which Prithviraj and the lead actress were seen dancing on a fountain. Suddenly Prithviraj slipped and fell down. However, the actor decided to resume the filming despite being injured. Ranjith recalls Prithviraj had asked him and the director to ignore his discomfort and complete his portions.

“It was an unforgettable incident. We were shooting the climax of that movie and a few song sequences as well. We had been shooting at night, near the fountain in front of the Ramoji Rao Film City. Raju was dancing on the fountain wall which wasn’t very wide. Suddenly, he slipped and fell down. He was lying on the floor unable to move his leg. We had to lift him up. When we said we could continue shooting the scenes the next day, Prithviraj didn’t agree. He insisted that we should do it then, as there were only a few more shots. Though we were scared to take a risk, Prithvi was adamant about shooting,” says Ranjith.

Ranjith says the song sequence was Prithviraj’s last scene in the movie. He wouldn’t have any open dates after that. Though the crew tried to convince the actor that they had enough scenes, Prithviraj said that he may not be able to act the next day or for even a few days. He wanted to complete his scenes that day itself as he felt it would take some time for him to recover.

“The next day, his legs were swollen. He couldn’t even move his legs for a few days. Luckily, there weren’t any fractures. As an artist, Prithviraj clearly knows how much loss, even a small incident like this, could cause for the producer. Prithviraj is a sensible and loving young man. He is an actor who is dedicated to the producer. In fact, the youngsters should learn from him. When someone says he is arrogant and brash, I tell them that Prithviraj is an amazing human being,” notes Ranjith.

Prithviraj and Kunchacko Boban had played cameo roles in the movie Makeup Man directed by Shafi. Jayaram and Sheela Kaur had essayed the lead roles in the movie.