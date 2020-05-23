Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' teaser is promising

Vijay Sethupathi's much awaited film Ka Pae Ranasingam is finally set for a grand release post the lockdown. A day after the first look poster was released, the makers came up with a teaser.

The over one-minute long teaser introduces Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's characters. And they seem to be fighting for farmers and standing up for themselves.

Based on true events, Ka Pae Ranasingam is touted to be an emotional drama. The teaser video looks promising and has definetly raised the expectations.

Peter Hein is the stunt director of the film, which has editing by Shivandeeswaran. The story has been penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy while cinematography has been taken care of by Sudarshan Srinivasan.

The film marks the fourth collaboration of the Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh after Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum (2014), Rummy (2014), and Dharma Durai (2016). Written and directed by Virumandi, Ka Pae Ranasingam was earlier scheduled to release in January 2020.