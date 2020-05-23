Thala Ajith and Shalini spotted in hospital, fans worried

Actor Ajith and his wife Shalini were spotted visiting a hospital recently and the pictures & videos of the couple in the hospital have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Here Is The Exclusive Latest Video Of Our Star Thala AJITH With Shalini Mam



For More Updates, Stay Tuned To @ValimaiFilmPage ! pic.twitter.com/evaYCxeBBB — #Valimai (@ValimaiFilmPage) May 22, 2020

In the photos, they both can be seen wearing masks in a hospital environment. Their visit to the hospital during the time of coronavirus lockdown has made fans curious and fans expressed their concern.

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Ajith's father hasn't been keeping well since few weeks and that the couple came to visit him at the hospital.

Recently, Thala Ajith donated Rs 1.25 crore to the state government, central government, and to FEFSI for COVID-19 relief.

On workfront, Ajith will next be seen in Valimai. Fans are eagerly awaiting any sort of announcement on Valimai directed by H Vinoth.