Suhana Khan celebrates lockdown birthday on her terrace with a photoshoot

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 20 on Friday. And due to ongoing lockdown, she celebrated her birthday at her residence Mannat in Mumbai.

She shared a glimpse of her party on Instagram with a stunning slo-mo video of herself.

Dressed in a floor-length spaghetti strap dress, she wrote, “I’m 20 hehe.”

Suhana's got a loving birthday wish close friend and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Sharing a throwback picture from their vacation, Ananya wrote on social media that she was missing meeting Suhana.

Suhana with SRK

"The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever (sic)," Ananya captioned her birthday wish for Suhana.

Responding to Ananya's wish, Suhana wrote, "I love youu thank you (sic)."

