Mallika Sukumaran rescued from flood waters yet again, actress moved to brother's house

Mallika Sukumaran, veteran actress and mother of actors Prithviraj and Indrajith, was at the mercy of flood waters yet again when the Karamana River near her house overflowed on Friday.

She was rescued from the flooded house in a rubber dinghy by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Mallika then moved to the house of her brother at Jawahar Nagar, Kowdiar, in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The actress blamed the authorities for causing the flood by lifting the shutters of the Aruvikkara Dam without warning after heavy rains were witnessed in the area. As many as 13 houses at Ella Rouge in Kundamonkadavu were flooded and the other residents too were rescued in dinghies.

Mallika's house was flooded during the monsoon last year also. In the floods of 2018, Mallika was rescued from her house by local people in a large metal vessel. The photo of the actress in the vessel had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, her son Prithviraj returned from Jordan after two months and is now on a 14-days quarantine. The actor hasn't yet commented or posted about his mother's evacuation from the floods.

However, Mallika is now relieved that Prithvi is back to Kerala.